TYPros Hosts Meet And Greet With Candidates - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TYPros Hosts Meet And Greet With Candidates

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsans got a chance to meet some of the candidates vying for their votes in next month’s primary.

TYPros (Tulsa Young Professionals) held a meet and greet Tuesday evening at the Gilcrease Museum.

It was a chance to get all of the Tulsa-area candidates in one room for people to discuss the issues with the candidates.

“What we try to do is provide opportunities for them, whatever they’re passionate about, to get to talk to people directly one-on-one and decide how to make their vote,” said Adam Doverspike.  “We think that makes them more likely to vote.”

TYPros will also hold an early voting party the Friday before the primary to encourage people to get out and vote.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.