TYPros Hosts Meet And Greet With Candidates

Tulsans got a chance to meet some of the candidates vying for their votes in next month’s primary.

TYPros (Tulsa Young Professionals) held a meet and greet Tuesday evening at the Gilcrease Museum.

It was a chance to get all of the Tulsa-area candidates in one room for people to discuss the issues with the candidates.

“What we try to do is provide opportunities for them, whatever they’re passionate about, to get to talk to people directly one-on-one and decide how to make their vote,” said Adam Doverspike. “We think that makes them more likely to vote.”

TYPros will also hold an early voting party the Friday before the primary to encourage people to get out and vote.