Two Vehicles Destroyed In Tulsa Duplex Fire

A woman and six children are without a place to stay after a fire damaged their side of a Tulsa duplex and two vehicles late Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the duplex because of a vehicle fire in the 12400 block of East 11th Court just before 11 p.m. They arrived to find the fire had spread to the attic area of the duplex from the carport, where two vehicles were parked.

The woman along with the six children ranging from newborn to 8 years of age, were not hurt. And the residents in the other side of the duplex were not injured as well.



Fire investigators are working to determine what started the fire and the Red Cross is assisting the woman and the children.