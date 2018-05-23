News On 6/News 9 Poll: Attorney General Race - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News On 6/News 9 Poll: Attorney General Race

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A News On 6/News 9 poll has the latest numbers in the race for Oklahoma's next Attorney General.

Nine percent of likely voters surveyed last week say plan to vote for incumbent Attorney General Mike Hunter.  Twenty-six-percent support Tulsa-area attorney Gentner Drummond.

"I think Attorney General Mike Hunter has pretty much been caught flat-footed, he's raised and spent upwards of $300,000 on anything but to promote his name ID, or on television ads or things of that nature," said Bill Shapard with SoonerPoll.com.

The poll also showed 61-percent of those surveyed say they're undecided on this race.

