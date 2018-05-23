Suspect Bound Over For Trial In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed A Tulsa Teen

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for a man accused of a hit-and-run that killed an autistic teen.

Authorities say Darreco Foster hit 17-year-old Paul Swisher near 31st and Mingo in February 2017. Swisher died a couple of days later.

9/27/2017 Related Story: Man Charged In Tulsa Autistic Teen's Death, Misses Court Hearing

At the hearing, Foster was bound over for trial.

He is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a fatality collision and driving without a driver’s license.