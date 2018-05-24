Leon Russell Estate Sale Underway In Tennessee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Leon Russell Estate Sale Underway In Tennessee

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The estate sale for Oklahoma rock legend Leon Russell is underway now in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Phase one of the sale began Thursday morning and runs through Saturday at 116 Clark Drive.

The first sale features ornate furnishings from his home including Asian and Chinese antiques, a Wells Fargo desk, African masks and beaded chairs and two cigar store wooden Indians. 

A second sale, to be held May 31st through June 2, will have musical equipment including - a lot of keyboards.

Russell was born in Lawton in 1942 and attended Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. He began his musical career in Tulsa nightclubs at the age of 14, using a fake ID.

He was a studio musician who wrote hit songs for other performers for a number of years. His 1970 solo album included "A Song for You," one of his best-known songs.

Russell's ties continued with his home state as his fame rose. He owned and recorded in Church Studio at 3rd and Trenton and performed at area music festivals. 

He had a resurgence of fame in 2010 when he and Sir Elton John recorded an album and toured together. The duo performed on Saturday Night Live and the Late Show with David Letterman. A documentary about the collaboration was released in 2011 by filmmaker Cameron Crow.

Russell continued to ride the wave, touring through 2016. He died in November of that year in his sleep following a heart attack and heart surgery. He was 74.

