CDC: 1 in 59 Children Diagnosed With Autism, Tulsa Families Share Their Struggle

New CDC numbers are in on the growing number of children diagnosed with Autism. In the year 2000, the number was 1-in-150 kids. Now it's as high as 1 in every 59.More >>
New CDC numbers are in on the growing number of children diagnosed with Autism. In the year 2000, the number was 1-in-150 kids. Now it's as high as 1 in every 59.More >>
A man who was visiting Saint Francis Hospital hopes someone will spot his truck that was stolen out of the parking lot.More >>
A man who was visiting Saint Francis Hospital hopes someone will spot his truck that was stolen out of the parking lot.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!