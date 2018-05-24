CDC: 1 in 59 Children Diagnosed With Autism, Tulsa Families Shar - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State of Health

News

CDC: 1 in 59 Children Diagnosed With Autism, Tulsa Families Share Their Struggle

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

New CDC numbers are in on the growing number of children diagnosed with Autism. In the year 2000, the number was 1-in-150 kids. Now it's as high as 1 in every 59.

The numbers are staggering but related to earlier detection and a better understanding of what autism is.

"You have your child and you have these expectations of what your life is going to be," said Mauriah Mitchell. Mauriah admits life isn't what she thought it would be after doctors diagnosed her son with Autism.

"I worry about him on a daily basis, is he ever going to talk, is he ever going to be able to be an independent adult, is his sister going to have to take care of him when we're no longer here."

A lot of unanswered questions weigh on the Mitchell family - but hidden away even during the toughest days are small victories.

"I asked him what he wanted and he pointed to me because he wanted a hug-- that made me cry - that was a good thing to happen."

Lindsi Hancock also has two kids ---her 6-year-old son Wade has autism.

"He is verbal --he can carry on a decent conversation a lot of time, but he lacks the social boundaries. It's not uncommon for my son to not be afraid of strangers, or to want to kiss someone on the lips or hug someone."

Lindsi is behind a growing support group in Tulsa that meets once a month. At least 40 families get together to talk about their children, their struggles, and their futures.

 "No one knows what you're going through like families who are on this journey. We're there for each other to support through the hard times but also to celebrate the successes," said Hancock.

They both talked about how important that support group has been for them. The support group began in September 2017. To find more information on the group you can visit their Facebook Page Here

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.