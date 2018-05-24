News 9 Polls Show Medical Marijuana Still Has Strong Support

The decision over whether to legalize medical marijuana in Oklahoma is getting a little closer with voters.

However, State Question 788 still appears to be headed to victory on June 26.

Last week, a coalition against SQ 788 formed. It argues the state questions is too vague and could leading to medical marijuana being over-prescribed.

Sooner Poll's Bill Shappard said his numbers show the message against SQ 788 has not been that effective so far.

In January, support for state question 788 was at 61.8 percent. It's now at 57.5 percent.

“Most of the movement form those five points isn’t going to opposition, it’s going to those people who are now undecided,” said Shappard.

Shappard said the loan bright spot for those opposed to SQ 788 is that the polling is not for a candidate.

The pollster said state questions can be extremely volatile at the ballot box, especially when neither side is spending a lot money to change opinions.

“People can then show up and go ‘Oh this isn't what I thought it was,’” added Shappard.

Check complete poll results below:

About the Poll:

SoonerPoll.com, Oklahoma’s public opinion pollster, conducted the poll of Oklahoma likely voters, which was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.

The scientific study was conducted May 15-23, 2018 with 622 likely Oklahoma voters selected at random statewide from a 5-frame of SoonerPoll's own online panel, Research Now's voter panel, cell phones and landline telephones. For cell phone and landline telephones, voters are selected at random from SoonerPoll's voter database and matched with cell and landline phone numbers. Cell phone participants are collected using live interviewers and landline participants are collected using both live interviewer and IVR (Interactive Voice Response) technology. The sample was weighted by age, gender, political party and congressional district in order to reflect the Oklahoma likely voter population for a general election.

The sample reflects the traditional demographical profile of the Oklahoma likely voter with roughly half of respondents identifying as conservative. The study has a Margin of Error (MoE) of ± 3.93 percent.