Broken Arrow PTA Hosts Legislative Forum

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Thursday residents in Broken Arrow had the opportunity to meet the folks running for office. Candidates from eight districts met at Centennial Middle School to answer questions from the public.

The Broken Arrow PTA council says after the teacher walkout they wanted to give people to opportunity to meet the candidates and keep education funding a topic of conversation.

"We felt like this was an opportune time a lot of races are decided in the primaries and since there are so many unknown people running this year we wanted to give parents and community members the opportunity to learn as much as they could about the people that were running,” said Tracy Martin of the PTA council.

The last day to register to vote is June 1st the primaries in Oklahoma are June 26th.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
