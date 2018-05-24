Attorney General Primary Candidates Accuse Each Other Of False TV Ads

The primary campaign season in Oklahoma is getting heated with both candidates for attorney general accusing each other of lying. The campaigns for Mike Hunter and Gentner Drummond have sent Oklahoma TV stations letters demanding the other's ads be pulled.

Drummond's campaign accuses Hunter's of lying about Drummond trying to seize a young widow's life insurance settlement.

While the Hunter campaign says Drummond is lying about Hunter authorizing contributions to Washington Democrats.

News on 6 will continue airing both ads in accordance with federal regulations.