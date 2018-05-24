Attorney General Primary Candidates Accuse Each Other Of False T - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Attorney General Primary Candidates Accuse Each Other Of False TV Ads

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The primary campaign season in Oklahoma is getting heated with both candidates for attorney general accusing each other of lying. The campaigns for Mike Hunter and Gentner Drummond have sent Oklahoma TV stations letters demanding the other's ads be pulled.

Drummond's campaign accuses Hunter's of lying about Drummond trying to seize a young widow's life insurance settlement.

While the Hunter campaign says Drummond is lying about Hunter authorizing contributions to Washington Democrats.

News on 6 will continue airing both ads in accordance with federal regulations.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • 'It's about time': Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson

    'It's about time': Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-05-25 02:42:43 GMT
    President Donald Trump had pardoned boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after Jack Johnson was convicted by an all-white jury of "immorality" for one of his relationships.More >>
    President Donald Trump had pardoned boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after Jack Johnson was convicted by an all-white jury of "immorality" for one of his relationships.More >>

  • Dem, GOP leaders get classified briefings on Russia probe

    Dem, GOP leaders get classified briefings on Russia probe

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-05-25 02:35:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this May 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Two House lawmakers who are allies of President Donald Tr...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this May 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Two House lawmakers who are allies of President Donald Tr...
    2 House lawmakers and allies of President Donald Trump are set to meet with top intelligence officials.More >>
    2 House lawmakers and allies of President Donald Trump are set to meet with top intelligence officials.More >>

  • N. Korea demolishes nuclear test site as journalists watch

    N. Korea demolishes nuclear test site as journalists watch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-05-25 02:33:21 GMT
    North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.More >>
    North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.