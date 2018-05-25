Corps Of Engineers Urging Water Safety This Holiday Weekend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Corps Of Engineers Urging Water Safety This Holiday Weekend

LAKE OOLOGAH, Oklahoma -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding people to be safe while on the water this holiday weekend. 

Park rangers at Oologah Lake expect thousands of people to visit Friday through Monday. But with more visitors, the rangers say there is also the increased risk of drownings.

So far this year, the Corps' Tulsa District has had five deaths. 

Park rangers say wearing a life jacket is the most important thing to remember while on the water.

