Tracking Thunderstorm Chances For Northeast Oklahoma

Storms that formed yesterday and last night across western Kansas and Colorado will continue to drop east and southeast this morning and may survive into northeastern or central Oklahoma during the early morning hours.More >>
Some patchy fog will be likely in a few spots early this morning with temps in the 60s and lower 70s. Once again, we’ll be in the running for some widely spaced, scattered thunderstorms today across eastern Oklahoma with highs in the upper into the lower 90s.More >>
