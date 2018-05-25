Grand Lake Deer Fawn Rescue Caught On Video - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Grand Lake Deer Fawn Rescue Caught On Video

Posted: Updated:
GROVE, Oklahoma -

A group of fisherman saved a baby deer from Grand Lake Thursday and recorded the whole rescue.

The three Claremore fishermen were fishing in a tournament when Randy Dorsey spotted something that looked out of place swimming in the water near a bluff. 

At first, the men weren’t sure what it was, because it was so small.

As Rodney Roush steered his boat closer, the men saw it was a small fawn and it was swimming straight toward the boat.  Almost like the deer knew the men could help, which they happily did.

Randall Dorsey, Randy’s son, grabbed a fishing net and scooped the exhausted fawn out the water.

"We just rescued a baby fawn that was about to drown.  Fell off the bluff. I mean, it is a tiny little thing," said Randy Dorsey. “He came swimming to us, said ‘that’s my only chance.’”

A wildlife biologist tells News On 6, the fawn is between one and two weeks old.

You can see in the video, the fawn is in good shape and very glad to be out of the water. 

The fishermen took the small deer to Wild Heart Ranch, where it is being cared for now.  They say it is expected to be just fine.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.