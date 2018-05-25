Tulsa Man Tried To Help Brother Cover Up Murder, Police Say

A Tulsa man is in jail after police say he tried to help his brother cover up a murder.

Police say 44-year-old Terry Willis tried to help his brother, Jermico Willis, make a murder appear as a suicide.

Jermico was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Iesha Wallace, in March after police responded to their home on a suicide call.

A witness told police that Terry got to the scene before police and helped Jermico move the pistol so the staged suicide appeared more real.

Court documents also say Terry Willis helped Jermico hide a phone after the murder.

The witness also told police that Terry told them that he knew Jermico killed the woman and was trying to help him so he wouldn't get arrested.

Police said that Terry also was responsible for intimidating a state witness in relation to the murder investigation.

Terry is a convicted felon who has served prison time in Oklahoma and is a registered sex offender, police said.

He was arrested on complaints of accessory to murder and intimidation of a witness.

Police say Delez Roane was also arrested for intimidating a witness related to the investigation.