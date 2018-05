Police are responding after a mother and child were attacked by a homeless man in Northwest Oklahoma City Friday night.

According to officials, the mother and child were sitting in a minivan on near North Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest 1st Terrace when a homeless man threw a brick through their window.

Officials said the child was transported to the hospital, and is reported to be in stable condition.

There suspect is in custody.

