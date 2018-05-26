Weekend Events Around Green Country

If you’re wanting to get out and enjoy the warm and sunny weather, there’s plenty of events around Green County this weekend.

People are rocking out in Pryor for Rocklahoma. The three-day rock festival kicked off Friday and starts up again Saturday at 11 a.m. Performances on Saturday include Godsmack, Ghost, Vince Neil, and Clutch, and many others. Sunday’s performances include Poison, Cheap Trick, Machine Gun Kelly, and others.

Barnsdall, “The Community with the Big Heart,” is celebrating its 65th annual Big Heart Day on Saturday. The event includes a kids fishing contest at Lake Waxahoma, a parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street, a kids hot dog eating contest at 2:30 p.m., and live music and entertainment starting at 6 p.m. It’s followed by a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

The Route 66 Patriotfest starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Route 66 Historical Village. Admission is free for the festival, which includes a car and motorcycle show, bands and other entertainment, and a patriotic pet show.

If you love miniature horses, there’s a show in Purcell for you. Mini Stampede is happening now at the McClain County Expo Center. In addition to the show, there will be a drawing for a miniature horse Saturday around noon. The event is free and lasts through Sunday.

There’s a free “Botany Walk” at the Oxley Nature Center. It’s a guided walk with a focus on local plant life. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m.