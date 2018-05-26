Update: Stolen Disaster Relief Equipment Found

A Rogers County man is reunited with his disaster relief trailer after he says thieves took it earlier this week.

The Rogers County Sheriff says a News On 6 viewer spotted the stolen trailer and ATV and called it in.

Robert Murphy volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief. He says the ATV and trailer are worth nearly $21,000.