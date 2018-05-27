Near Record Heat For Memorial Day Weekend

The summer heat continues to sizzle for our Memorial Day weekend here in Green Country.

It’s “carbon copy” weather today with conditions nearly identical to Saturday. Expect plenty of sunshine for our Sunday with some afternoon high clouds rolling through. Highs will soar back into the 90s today, but higher humidity will push heat index values into the upper 90s. Once again, we won’t have much of a cooling breeze as southeast winds remain light, so stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you’re outside today!

The heat continues for Memorial Day Monday as well! Plan for warm and muggy conditions if you’re headed to any remembrance ceremonies Monday morning, and once again hot for Memorial Day afternoon with highs back in the 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. We have a good chance at tying, or perhaps breaking, record highs both Sunday and Monday!

Summer won’t be loosening its grip on Green Country anytime soon, so we need any chance of rain we can get! Our next chance at brief relief comes by the middle of the week as a weak storm system will provide us a chance at scattered storms Wednesday and into early Thursday. However, outside of those storms it will remain quite toasty with highs in the 90s still likely throughout all of next week.

And if the 90s aren’t hot enough for you, just wait: The heat cranks up even further as we head toward next weekend! 100-degree temperatures with heat index values over 100 are a possibility by Friday into Saturday. Yikes! A cool-down may arrive by the end of next weekend, and we’ll certainly need it by then!

