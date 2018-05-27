Yale PD: Be AWARE And ALERT As Search For Suspect Continues - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Yale PD: Be AWARE And ALERT As Search For Suspect Continues

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Connect
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Yale Police are warning town residents to be safe and aware as the search continues for a man accused of stealing a vehicle Sunday.

According to report, the Yale Fire Department responded to a car fire 2 miles south of Highway 51 on south Eagle Road, and discovered that the vehicle on fire had been stolen.

Authorities say the suspect is somewhere in the woods between East 32nd Street and East 44th Street.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

If you see someone suspicious walking around the area police are asking that you call the Payne County Sheriff’s Office at 405-372-4522

This a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.