Floral Haven Funeral Home Holds Annual 'Avenue Of Flags' In Broken Arrow

At Broken Arrow's Floral Haven nearly 4,000 flags are flying at its annual Avenue of Flags.

Each flag has draped the casket of a veteran. Sunday, the Civil Air Patrol and the Youth on Guard program put on a reenactment of Arlington National Cemetery's Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"It's all about the veterans and their families because their families are a big part of it. They gave their lives for us,” said Noah Felando of Youth on Guard.

This is the 46th year for Avenue of the Flags.