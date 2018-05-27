Floral Haven Funeral Home Holds Annual 'Avenue Of Flags' In Brok - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Floral Haven Funeral Home Holds Annual 'Avenue Of Flags' In Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

At Broken Arrow's Floral Haven nearly 4,000 flags are flying at its annual Avenue of Flags.

Each flag has draped the casket of a veteran. Sunday, the Civil Air Patrol and the Youth on Guard program put on a reenactment of Arlington National Cemetery's Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"It's all about the veterans and their families because their families are a big part of it. They gave their lives for us,” said Noah Felando of Youth on Guard.

This is the 46th year for Avenue of the Flags.

