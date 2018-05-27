Lake Hefner Shooter Reported Twice To FBI For YouTube Channel

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ponca City, officials said.More >>
The man who opened fire and injured multiple people at a Lake Hefner restaurant last Thursday was investigated twice for his social media content, FBI officials say.More >>
Authorities say two victims have been taken to the hospital after being hit by their own vehicle Sunday.More >>
With more people outside this holiday weekend, several have noticed creatures that are injured or alone. Baby animals continue to pour into the Wild Heart Ranch in Rogers County where volunteers need help paying for food and other bills.More >>
