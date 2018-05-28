Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Close In On $3 Per Gallon

The national gasoline price average at the pump continues its climb to the $3 mark for the first time in four years. Right now, that average is $2.96.

In Tulsa, the price of gasoline at the pump ranges from $2.59 to $2.67 per gallon.

Economists say recent political unrest in oil rich countries like Iran and Venezuela as well as cuts in oil production and an increase in consumer demand are to blame.

But, AAA says there is some relief down the road. AAA says rising prices should level off by mid summer.