OHP Rededicates Memorial To Fallen Troopers In Bryan County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol rededicated its memorial to three troopers lost in the OHP's darkest day.

On Saturday, May 26th, law enforcement officers gathered in Caddo to remember Troopers James Grimes, Houston Summers and Billy Young.

In 1978, two inmates who escaped from the McAlester state prison and went on a 34-day crime spree. The three troopers eventually confronted the escapees near Caddo.

"It sounded like a war zone. I was working at the Baptist Church daycare and our pastor took us in the back. And he stood on the porch with a shotgun. And it was a terrible day," said witness Cookie Crawford.

KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas reports both escapees died in the shootout.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the rededicated memorial now honors all 36-troopers who've died in the line of duty since 1941.