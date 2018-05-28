Hot & Humid Memorial Day

Hot and humid Memorial Day for eastern Oklahoma. Highs this afternoon in the low 90s but heat index values will make it feel more like upper 90s. Mostly sunny with passing clouds and light winds. There’s a very small chance for a few spotty showers or thunderstorms in far northeastern Oklahoma today but chances are less than 10%.

Tomorrow conditions will be similar. Hot, dry and sunny. Storms will develop tomorrow night across southwest Kansas and drop into our area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe posing a threat for damaging winds and large hail. The complex of thunderstorms will move out around lunch time with a warm and humid afternoon expected.

Heat index Wednesday afternoon close to 100.

An upper level ridge will start to move back in Thursday and Friday and the temperature dial cranks up. Highs will be in the upper 90s on Thursday and around 100 on Friday. It could be our first triple digit high of the year.

Heat index values will be well into the triple digits, around 105 each day. A few showers and storms are possible Thursday morning mainly across southeastern Kansas. Heat will continue into the weekend but a possible boundary is expected to move through on Saturday which could knock temperatures down slightly for the end of the weekend.

We’re hoping that boundary stays on track and keep thinking cool thoughts!