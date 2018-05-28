Broken Arrow Cemetery Holds Changing Of The Guard Ceremony - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow Cemetery Holds Changing Of The Guard Ceremony

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Americans nationwide are pausing to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation.

Broken Arrow's Floral Haven Cemetery took the day to honor servicemen and woman. 

Floral Haven Cemetery is the only place in the nation with a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica. They even hold a changing of the guard on Memorial Day.  

Cadets with the Civil Air Patrol were given direction from the Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery on the proper way to perform the solemn ceremony.

In addition, Floral Haven is flying thousands of U.S. flags as part of its 46th annual "Avenue of Flags."

Each flag has draped a veteran's casket during a funeral.

"You look around the place 5,000 plus flags and you're like wow, wow. It's just breathtaking it's really honoring and it's peaceful," said 2nd Lieutenant United States Air Force Warren Miller.  

The cemetery will also honor a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. on Monday which is a nationwide tribute to honor the fallen. 

The changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier takes place every half hour throughout Memorial Day.

There are only two places you can see this in the world; at Floral Haven and at Arlington National Cemetery.

