Emaciated, Sunburned Puppy Found In Seminole

SEMINOLE, Oklahoma -

A puppy found bloody and emaciated on the side of a Seminole road is getting another chance.

Amanda and Zach Davis found the dog outside their home Saturday.

“It was bleeding, skin looked painful to touch, definitely needed to get it out of the road,” Amanda said.

The couple took the puppy home to care for her.

“She ate a little bit, drank some water and then fell asleep. You could tell she was really tired, really sick,” Amanda said.

That’s when the Davis family got ahold of Pit Bull Rescue Oklahoma, which came out and picked up the dog.

She’s since been given the name ‘American Honey,’ and life has been sweeter for her ever since.

Pit Bull Rescue Oklahoma Founder Rod Goodhue has been looking after her since late Saturday.

American Honey is slowly recovering, gaining weight and energy.

“In a matter of probably about 60 days you won’t even recognize this dog. She will have all of her hair back and will look nothing like what she does now,” Goodhue said.

Goodhue asks that people be on the lookout for other dogs from the same litter.

He says dogs are constantly abandoned in Oklahoma, left to starve.

Those interested in adopting American Honey or helping other dogs like her can visit the Pit Bull Rescue Oklahoma website and donate.

After all, a small gesture by the Davis made a larger than life difference for Honey.

“Especially Memorial weekend there’s so many people that sacrificed for us and so it was just a little bit of our time to help a dog in need,” Amanda said.

