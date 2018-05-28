Shawnee Firefighter's Kind Deed Drawing Attention

Local authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager out of Mustang.More >>
Local authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager out of Mustang.More >>
Starbucks, trying to put to rest an outcry over the arrest of two black men at one of its stores, is closing more than 8,000 stores Tuesday afternoon for anti-bias training, a strategy some believe can keep racism at bay.More >>
Starbucks, trying to put to rest an outcry over the arrest of two black men at one of its stores, is closing more than 8,000 stores Tuesday afternoon for anti-bias training, a strategy some believe can keep racism at bay.More >>
Hey kids, grab your fishing pole and join Lacey Swope and Tess Maune for Take Me Fishing Day at four area ponds Saturday, June 2, 2018.More >>
Hey kids, grab your fishing pole and join Lacey Swope and Tess Maune for Take Me Fishing Day at four area ponds Saturday, June 2, 2018.More >>
Domestic Violence Intervention Services in Tulsa is asking for pledges for its upcoming fundraiser at ONEOK Field called "Knock Out Violence."More >>
Domestic Violence Intervention Services in Tulsa is asking for pledges for its upcoming fundraiser at ONEOK Field called "Knock Out Violence."More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.