Shawnee Firefighter's Kind Deed Drawing Attention

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The kind act of a Shawnee Firefighter is drawing attention in Pottawatomie County. 

Shane Bruno lives with his mother Kristi who worked as a Shawnee police dispatcher and an administrative assistant for the fire department for more than three decades. 

Kristi was recently incapacitated by a stroke and even though her son Shane has serious health issues of his own, he tried to mow his mother’s lawn Sunday afternoon. 

Shane overheated, and a neighbor called 911.  After Shane was stabilized, Shawnee Firefighter Tyler Farley grabbed Shane’s lawnmower and finished mowing Kristi’s yard. 

“They didn’t have to do that,” said Shane Bruno. “I wasn’t expecting them to help me do that.  I mean it was a really nice gesture.” 

Janie Morris lives across the street from the Bruno’s.

“What an awesome act of kindness,” Morris said. 

Fire Battalion Chief Tony Wittman said “It’s kind of what the fire service is actually all about,” he said. “You know helping out, when they can, they will.”

