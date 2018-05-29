Police: Shots Fired After Tulsa Chase Involving Car, SUV

Police are searching for five people they say were involved in chase late Monday which ended with an innocent bystander getting shot.

Several shots were fired at the end of the chase and police say a woman came up to them saying she was shot in the leg.

They say a white SUV was chasing a car south on 77th East Avenue. The car tried to turn east on 21st Street when police say it hit the curb and overturned.

As the driver of the car was getting out, the SUV went airborne before coming to a stop.

Police say four people in the SUV, got out and two of them started shooting at the man driving the car, but ended up hitting a woman who lives at Colonial Park Apartments on 21st near Memorial Drive.

EMSA took the woman to the hospital and police say she will be OK.

NEW: Police say an innocent bystander is recovering after she was shot in the leg at the end of a chase between a SUV and car near the Colonial Park Apts (near 21st and Memorial). Guys in the SUV were shooting at the car’s driver. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/9TV9HgM8hq — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) May 29, 2018

So far, officers say they're not having any luck finding the car's driver or the four guys in the SUV.

"They got back there, looked around and obviously, nobody was back there and there's no further blood trail leading anywhere," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Andrew MacKenzie.

Crime detectives have now taken over the investigation and police say they have some very good home surveillance video which shows happened.