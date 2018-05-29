No One Injured After Shots Fired Into Tulsa Home, Police Say

Police say no one was injured when someone fired shots into a home in the 6000 block of South Newport Tuesday morning.

Officers got the call just before 5:45 a.m. when a resident heard a pop and glass window breaking in a back bedroom. When she went to check, police say she found five shots had been fired into the room.

Shots fired into home where woman, 3 children were home. No one hurt pic.twitter.com/JxuJESKJpG — Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) May 29, 2018

Police say inside the home was a woman and three children.

They say they've recovered some evidence that officers will turn over to investigators.,

