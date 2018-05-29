Former Vinita Teacher Found Guilty Of Child Sex Abuse

A former Vinita teacher has been found guilty of molesting an 8-year-old girl. Ronnie Manners will be sentenced July 9, 2018, according to the Craig County District Attorney's Office.

Manners was a second-grade teacher whose wife ran a daycare out of their home. Prosecutors say he asked the girl's mother if she could come over to play with the kids, and the victim's mother didn't know that Manners' wife or other children would not be present.

Prosecutors say after orchestrating the opportunity to be alone with the girl, he kissed her and touched her inappropriately.

The girl told her mother about the abuse. Manners was arrested in the summer of 2015.

6/26/2015 Related Story: Vinita Second-Grade Teacher Arrested On Molestation Allegations

“It’s traumatic for a child to have to go on the witness stand and tell a room full of strangers the most horrific thing that has ever happened to her. We sincerely thank the jury for its service and sending Manners to prison where he belongs," said Prosecutor Kali Strain.

Manners remains in the Craig County Jail.