Muskogee County Officials Search For Escaped Inmate

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate they say escaped from Jess Dunn Correctional Facility Tuesday.

They said 46-year-old Mark H. Riffey was last seen wearing grey pants, a grey shirt, and brown work boots around 2 p.m. in the area of Old Taft Road and 134th St. North while cutting grass.

Riffey is currently serving time for child abuse, kidnapping, rape, assault and battery on a police officer, and domestic abuse.

Sheriff Rob Frazier reminds anyone in the area not to pick up hitchhikers, lock your doors and windows, remove weapons and keys from vehicles and to call if you see anything suspicious.

Riffey also goes by the name Mark Faulk, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said they aren't sure where he's going, but that he has ties to Sequoyah County.

If you see Mark Riffey, do not contact him, call 911 immediately and provide the best possible location and description .

Riffey should be considered dangerous.

If you have seen Mark Riffey call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-687-0202 or 911.