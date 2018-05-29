Motorist Escapes injury After Rock Thrown At Windshield In NW OKC

A motorist says someone threw a rock that hit her windshield Sunday night.

Christine Dressel lives in Prairie Village, KS with her husband, but was in town over the weekend for a family member’s birthday.

She says she was driving just South of Hefner on Rockwell at 9:40 p.m. when the rock struck her windshield, and nearly caused her to run off of the road.

‘It’s scary, it’s freaky," Dressel said.

David Herren lives nearby, and says there have been other motorists in the area recently that have been victimized in the same way.

“It’s for real. Real damage, and pretty severe,” Herren said.

Dressel says she filed a police report, and says she has been communicating with other victims on social media as well.