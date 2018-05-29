Restaurant-Goers Hide In Bathroom During Louie’s Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Restaurant-Goers Hide In Bathroom During Louie’s Shooting

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

After shots were fired at Louie’s last Thursday evening, Bridget Cunningham said she saw lots of people inside Louie's get down on the floor. And she bolted for the bathroom.

Cunningham ended up in a locked stall with five others, terrified and trying to stay quiet.

“Just thinking this is surreal,” Cunningham said. “It’s crazy. I can’t even believe this is happening.”

Also hiding with her was Syniah Giles, who had just been shot, and her mother, Natalie.

“The mother was just amazing,” Cunningham told News 9.

She said the mother stayed calm, had 911 on the phone and put pressure on her daughter's wound.

“Considering that type of situation, I don’t have children, but I can only imagine if that were to happen to me…the fear you must feel,” Cunningham said. “But yet, she was able to keep her strength and give direction and try to just take care of her as much as possible.”

Several minutes later, Cunningham said, they were cleared to come out and get more help for the victim.

She is thankful Giles is going to recover.

“I’m so glad she’s OK,” Cunningham said.

And she’s also thankful for the two Good Samaritans who stopped the threat.

“If it weren’t for them, who knows what would’ve happened,” Cunningham said.

Read Also: Lake Hefner Shooter Reported Twice To FBI For YouTube Channel

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.