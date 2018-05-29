Restaurant-Goers Hide In Bathroom During Louie’s Shooting

After shots were fired at Louie’s last Thursday evening, Bridget Cunningham said she saw lots of people inside Louie's get down on the floor. And she bolted for the bathroom.

Cunningham ended up in a locked stall with five others, terrified and trying to stay quiet.

“Just thinking this is surreal,” Cunningham said. “It’s crazy. I can’t even believe this is happening.”

Also hiding with her was Syniah Giles, who had just been shot, and her mother, Natalie.

“The mother was just amazing,” Cunningham told News 9.

She said the mother stayed calm, had 911 on the phone and put pressure on her daughter's wound.

“Considering that type of situation, I don’t have children, but I can only imagine if that were to happen to me…the fear you must feel,” Cunningham said. “But yet, she was able to keep her strength and give direction and try to just take care of her as much as possible.”

Several minutes later, Cunningham said, they were cleared to come out and get more help for the victim.

She is thankful Giles is going to recover.

“I’m so glad she’s OK,” Cunningham said.

And she’s also thankful for the two Good Samaritans who stopped the threat.

“If it weren’t for them, who knows what would’ve happened,” Cunningham said.

