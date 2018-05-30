Police: Girl Struck, Injured Crossing Tulsa Street

Police say a girl is in a Tulsa hospital after she was struck late Tuesday by a Jeep while crossing 21st Street near Yale.

Officers tell News On 6, a mother and daughter attempted to cross at around 10:30 p.m. when the Jeep struck the daughter.

They say the two were not using a crosswalk, so police gave the mom a ticket, saying it was her fault.

Police say the mother and daughter walked out in front of a Jeep and the girl was hit and knocked to the ground. Officers say it doesn't appear the driver did anything wrong.

News On 6 spoke with a witness who was at a nearby restaurant and saw what happened.

"I seen the Jeep come up and then she tried to beat the car, she tried to run in front of the car, but she froze. She didn't jump out of the way, she froze. She turned around and got hit in the back," said Josiah Oates.

Oates says the girl rolled about 15 feet after the Jeep hit her and was bleeding pretty bad. However, police tell News On 6, the girl is expected to survive her injuries.

They did not release the girl's name or age.