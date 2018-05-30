Firefighters Rescue Boaters On Fort Gibson Lake

Several fire departments were called after a report of a boat stranded on Fort Gibson Lake near Sequoyah State Park early Wednesday. The call came in as a line of severe thunderstorms moved across eastern Oklahoma.

News On 6 Storm Tracker JD McManus was there as crews got the boat and the victims off the lake safely. The park is located in Cherokee County.

It's not clear what they were doing on the lake prior to being rescued.

Fire officials say no one was hurt.