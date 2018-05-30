'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Posts Tribute After Mother-In-Law's Passing

Native Oklahoman Ree Drummond, known as "The Pioneer Woman" payed a beautiful tribute to her mother-in-law who recently passed away.

The blogger, author, food writer, chef and entrepreneur shared a brief post on Facebook.

Drummond continued on her blog where she honored the woman who meant so much to her family.

"It’s a difficult loss for our family, as she was such a rock for all of us," she explained. "We all had some time to prepare for this, though I’ve found over the course of the past few days that nothing really prepares you for losing someone who is so much a part of the fabric of your family’s daily life."

"Fortunately, we have a deep well of memories on which to draw," she wrote. "Nan was always there, ever-present, over the course of my life with (husband) Ladd — and my kids hardly saw any dividing line between our house and hers, they were in and out so much. ... I see a little bit of each of my children (and my niece and nephew) in her."

"She was a quiet, steady force and lived a faith-filled life," she noted. "She loved her family."

Although the Food Network star didn't discuss her mother-in-law's cause of death, just days before Nan passed, Drummond told her readers that her family was "experiencing the pain of having a loved one in hospice care with cancer."

"The hard news and hospice came on Mother’s Day, just as we were entering what was otherwise one of the happiest weeks in the Drummond family, with both Caleb and Paige graduating," she wrote. "It’s been a constant flow (and undefinable mix) of emotions and tears — I haven’t been able to discern where the graduation tears start and the hospice tears stop."