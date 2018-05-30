Tulsa Couple Watches From Next Room As Burglar Steals From The H - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Couple Watches From Next Room As Burglar Steals From The Home

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man broke into a home while a couple was there, right in the next room.

They watched the burglar’s every move on surveillance footage on their cell phone, while calling 9-1-1.

It was around 3:30 in the morning and the man and his girlfriend heard a noise in their apartment.  The man immediately pulled up his surveillance camera on his phone and was shocked to see a total stranger rummaging through his belongings.

The intruder didn’t seem to be particularly nervous, or even in a rush, as he looked for things to steal.

He loaded some small electronics into a pillow case, then wraps a blanket around two guitars and an amplifier that he steals.

The couple called 9-1-1, who advised they lock themselves in the bedroom and wait for officers.

“He did the right thing,” said Tulsa Police Sergeant Brian Blair.  “Make yourself safe and call the police.  You are allowed to protect yourself in your own home, however.”

The burglar took off before officers got there, but the couple wasn’t hurt.

Police say it’s pretty rare for burglars to break in during a time of day when someone is likely to be home, which is why most break-ins happen during weekdays and work hours.

“Most burglars try to avoid conflicts, try to stay out of homes where people are present, so that is unusual,” Blair said.

Now, police hope someone will recognize who this is so he can be stopped before the next time, when the homeowners might not be so lucky.

Detectives hope the tattoo on the suspect’s left shoulder may help.

“It’s a circular pattern,” stated Blair.  “I don’t know what it is, but it could be distinctive to somebody who knows him.”

If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers at (918)596-COPS or e-mail detectives at burglary@cityoftulsa.org.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
