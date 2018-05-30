Troopers Respond To Fatal Plane Crash In Canadian Co. - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Troopers Respond To Fatal Plane Crash In Canadian Co.

Posted: Updated:
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A small aircraft crashed into a radio tower north of El Reno in Canadian County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Canadian County officials crash and subsequent fire Wednesday evening.

The Piedmont Fire Department is also assisting the Okarche Fire Department at the scene in the area of Memorial and Manning roads.

Officials have confirmed at least one fatality. 

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was flying over the scene and saw a radio tower had collapsed with smoke coming from where the plane had landed.

The tower reportedly stood at about 1,200 feet.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
