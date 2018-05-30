Rogers County Mounted Patrol Officer Moving To Different Type Of Service

After more than a decade serving Oklahomans as a mounted patrol officer, Tee is retiring. And while the horse will no longer be in law enforcement, she’s on a new journey of service.

Wednesday was a bittersweet day for Rogers County Major Coy Jenkins as he and Tee took their last trip together, escorted by police to a 120-acre property called Home of Hope.

"I could spend years looking for another horse, wouldn't be the same," Jenkins said.

Home of Hope helps people with disabilities live independent, meaningful lives.

One of their services is an equestrian program, and soon, Tee will start a new job as a therapy animal working with disabled men and women.

"They will become immediately attached, each one will say, ‘That's my horse,’" said Kevin Parnell with Home of Hope.

Tee and Jenkins have been working side by side for the last 12 years in both Tulsa and Rogers counties.

"When I came over and joined the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, we knew that we needed a mounted patrol program and she was the first horse that initiated that program," Jenkins said. "She is one of those horses that when people bring small kids up she reaches down."

Jenkins said people gravitated to Tee and she quickly became part of his family.

"She took my currently 15-year-old son when he was 3 years old and taught him how to rodeo," Jenkins said. “She is kind of like a daughter that I never had."

Donating Tee is a tough choice for Jenkins, but, he said it allows him to give back to the community that has given him so much.

"My scoutmaster, Merlin Sharp, like a second father, he taught all of us all of us, you know, get out there and do things right in the community. So, I have been, and I'm going to continue to do so, and she is too," he said. "I'll be able to be away from here and smile."

Employees at Home of Hope said Jenkins is welcome to visit Tee anytime.