Four more Oklahoma utilities have signed on to support PSO's proposed Wind Catcher project.

Among them are Oneta Power, Tri-County Electric Cooperative, South Central MCN, and the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority. The companies have reached various agreements with PSO for their support.

However, the wind energy project still faces opposition from some landowners and municipalities that would see transmission lines cut through their land. Last night, the Bixby City Council agreed to work to block lines going through the city.

The Osage Nation has already blocked PSO's preferred route, which would send lines through Osage County.