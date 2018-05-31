OHP: Crop Dusting Pilot Killed in Crash Near El Reno

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a crop-dusting airplane clipped a support wire to a radio transmitting tower and crashed in central Oklahoma, killing the pilot.

Trooper Matt Conway says the single-engine small plane crashed and burned about 5 p.m. Wednesday about 24 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Conway says the aircraft was making a turn while spreading weed killer on a field when it clipped the wire and crashed. With its support wire snapped, the 1,000-foot FM transmitting tower toppled.

The name of the pilot has not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.