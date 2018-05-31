Lack Of Lifeguards Delays Opening Of Broken Arrow City Pools - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Lack Of Lifeguards Delays Opening Of Broken Arrow City Pools

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow city pools remain closed because the city says there simply aren't enough lifeguards to keep swimmers safe this summer.

Those pools were originally scheduled to open Saturday, June 2nd, but now Broken Arrow says they're hoping to open them a week later on Saturday, June 9th, but that's only if they can hire some lifeguards.

Broken Arrow says many of the city's lifeguards are high school or college students and have to be certified before they can be hired.

One of the problems is that many of those lifeguards are still transitioning from the school year or they're trying to finish lifeguard training.

They are asking for people to apply and they say they are still accepting applications for lifeguards for this summer pool season.

The City of Broken Arrow has a link on its website where you can apply for a lifeguard job.

The city says even though the pools themselves aren't open, there are other ways to stay cool.  All of the city's five splash pads are open and running daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

They are located at...

  • Sieling Park, 525 W. Iola St.
  • Rockwood West Park, 1301 N. Redbud Ave.
  • Haskell Park, 601 E. Dallas St.
  • Jackson Park, 4800 W. Washington St.
  • Camino Villa Park, 2812 E. Madison Pl.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.