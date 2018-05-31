Lack Of Lifeguards Delays Opening Of Broken Arrow City Pools

Broken Arrow city pools remain closed because the city says there simply aren't enough lifeguards to keep swimmers safe this summer.

Those pools were originally scheduled to open Saturday, June 2nd, but now Broken Arrow says they're hoping to open them a week later on Saturday, June 9th, but that's only if they can hire some lifeguards.

Due to a lack of available lifeguards, the City of Broken Arrow’s three public pools will not open on June 2 as previously publicized. The City anticipates pools being opened on Saturday, June 9th ....... https://t.co/ODN1MDiPLb — Positively BA (@PositivelyBA) May 30, 2018

Broken Arrow says many of the city's lifeguards are high school or college students and have to be certified before they can be hired.

One of the problems is that many of those lifeguards are still transitioning from the school year or they're trying to finish lifeguard training.

They are asking for people to apply and they say they are still accepting applications for lifeguards for this summer pool season.

The City of Broken Arrow has a link on its website where you can apply for a lifeguard job.

The city says even though the pools themselves aren't open, there are other ways to stay cool. All of the city's five splash pads are open and running daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

They are located at...