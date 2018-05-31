OKC Police Investigate Toddler's Death

A 3-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from abuse, Oklahoma City police said.

The death was reported about 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Lola Caplan, 3, was taken to a local hospital and suffered injuries consistent with child abuse, police said. She died at the hospital as a result of these injuries.

Wednesday evening, Oklahoma City police arrested the toddler's mother, 25-year-old Alexis Caplan and Caplan's domestic partner 22-year-old Baylee Sowards, for their role in Lola's death.

Police said Caplan will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for enabling child abuse and Sowards will be booked for child abuse.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

