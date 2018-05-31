OKC Police Investigate Toddler's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

OKC Police Investigate Toddler's Death

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 3-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from abuse, Oklahoma City police said.

The death was reported about 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Lola Caplan, 3, was taken to a local hospital and suffered injuries consistent with child abuse, police said. She died at the hospital as a result of these injuries.

Wednesday evening, Oklahoma City police arrested the toddler's mother, 25-year-old Alexis Caplan and Caplan's domestic partner 22-year-old Baylee Sowards, for their role in Lola's death.

Police said Caplan will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for enabling child abuse and Sowards will be booked for child abuse. 

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.