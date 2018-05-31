Man Identified By Troopers After Deadly Plane Crash

The man killed in Wednesday evening's plane crash has been identified, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Thursday.

Andrew Deterding, 57, of Pond Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a plane hit a guy wire on a radio tower, crashed into the ground and caught on fire.

The crash happened about two miles north of El Reno near Manning and Memorial roads in Canadian County.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.