Rib Crib Makes Donataion To Foundation For Tulsa Schools

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Foundation for Tulsa Schools received a $21,000 donation from Rib Crib.

“Time and time again, Tulsans have stepped up to support our students, teachers, and schools, and this donation from Rib Crib is yet another example of the generosity that is a cornerstone of our community,” said Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah A. Gist. “We are so grateful for Rib Crib’s commitment to brighter futures for Tulsa children and families.”

 The money was raised during the 15th Annual Rib Crib Golf Tournament. According to Rib Crib, in total $105,000 were raised for five local Tulsa charities during the event.

Donations were also made to Emergency Infant Services, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis, the Pet Adoption League, and 12 & 12.

“As a local business, we understand that investing in our children’s education is vital to the success of our community and future generations,” said Marc Chastain, Rib Crib President. “I want to thank Prosperity Bank and all our sponsors. Without them, this donation would not be possible.”

The Foundation of Tulsa Schools says the donation will be used to fund Tulsa Public School’s Any Given Child Initiative, a program of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

This initiative gives every K-8 child in Tulsa Public Schools arts education and an arts-based field trip every year.

