Tulsa Man Writes Book About Near Death Experience

A Tulsa man has written a book about the day he says a crazed, jealous gunman almost took his life.

It all unfolded in a Broken Arrow neighborhood in 2007.

News On 6 crime reporter Lori Fullbright was on the scene that day and has interviewed the two shooting victims, but has never told George Edwards' story, until now.

George Edwards said it took him five years to turn his story into a book, but once he did, he was able to release all the emotions he'd been carrying.

The story starts when he met a woman but didn't know she had an ex-boyfriend who refused to let her go."

"He's standing there all in black and all I seen was those eyes and that gun, raised up and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I'm going to die right here’," Edwards said.

He was at his girlfriend's house with her and her teenage daughter when the ex, Kelly Waymire, showed up wearing a mask and carrying guns.

"I heard him kick the door in and he started shooting down the hall at me," Edwards said.

Someone had loaned George an old gun because Waymire had already set their cars on fire, cut the wiring out of their cars and to the house, kidnapped the girlfriend's cat, and poured poison on her plants. Yet, George had stayed.

"Because she said ‘he won't do anything again, please stay, I'm sorry’," Edwards said.

He fired the six bullets the gun held then realized, it was time to go.

"I told her three times to leave and she just stood there looking at me," Edwards said.

He escaped out a window, then watched the four-hour standoff unfold.

Waymire shot a Broken Arrow police officer in the chest, who was saved by his vest, then Waymire shot the girlfriend, paralyzing her from the waist down. He was finally arrested, put on trial, convicted and got several life sentences.

"It took [me] five years before I could close my eyes and not see the mask and gun at my head," Edwards said.

He said he stayed with the girlfriend nine months after the shooting, then decided to make a fresh start.

He said for legal reasons, he had to change most of the names in the book.

You can find his book on Amazon here.