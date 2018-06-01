Heat Advisory For Much Of Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Heat Advisory For Much Of Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Our main issues will involve the heat and humidity for the next two days with the Heat Index values nearing the 105 to 112 range today for the majority of eastern Oklahoma and southern Kansas.  The upper flow will still support a northwest flow brushing the state and there will be some wiggle room for a decaying MCS to brush northern Oklahoma early tomorrow morning.  This chance will remain very low.  The Saturday cold front (boundary) will move across most of the area dry due to a strong capping inversion, but some post frontal scattered showers or storms may occur to our east, or better yet across far southeastern Oklahoma Saturday evening.   These chances are relatively small, but not zero.   Now back to the regularly scheduled heat and humidity.

Weather Alerts

Our friends at the National Weather Service will issue a heat advisory for a large area today and possibly for portions of southern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.  Dew points in the mid-70s may drop slightly later today, but the role of evapo-transpiration will also pump moisture into the boundary layer keeping things quite tropical across our area.  The combination of humidity and the temps into the mid or even upper 90s will push heat index values from 105 to 112 today.   And now for the slightly better news.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

A cold front will arrive across northern Oklahoma Saturday around midday to early afternoon and will bring some reduction in temps and humidity by Sunday and Monday with highs dropping Sunday into the upper 80s.  Daytime highs Saturday are still expected to be warm with highs ranging from the mid to upper 90s from north to south along with THI values across southeastern Oklahoma in the 105 to 110 range.  Our dews won’t drop until late Saturday night into Sunday morning.  Sunday into early next week will be less humid with lower dews likely to remain before increasing again by the middle of next week.

A mid-level ridge of high pressure will be centered across the western areas of Texas this weekend into early next week allowing another sharp northwest flow to brush Oklahoma Monday and Tuesday before the ridge centers up across our closer to our area for the remainder of next week.  A small complex of storms may brush our area Monday night into Tuesday morning before the ridge expands and shuts down the precip chances for the remainder of next week.  Temps are expected to slowly climb with highs back into the mid and upper 90s by the middle to the end of next week.

Interactive Radar

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.