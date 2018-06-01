Heat Advisory For Much Of Oklahoma

Our main issues will involve the heat and humidity for the next two days with the Heat Index values nearing the 105 to 112 range today for the majority of eastern Oklahoma and southern Kansas.More >>
A severe complex of storms will continue rolling across northern Oklahoma this morning capable of producing damaging winds from 60 to 70 mph in a few spots along with very heavy rainfall and some hail.More >>
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!