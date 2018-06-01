Heat Advisory For Much Of Oklahoma

Our main issues will involve the heat and humidity for the next two days with the Heat Index values nearing the 105 to 112 range today for the majority of eastern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. The upper flow will still support a northwest flow brushing the state and there will be some wiggle room for a decaying MCS to brush northern Oklahoma early tomorrow morning. This chance will remain very low. The Saturday cold front (boundary) will move across most of the area dry due to a strong capping inversion, but some post frontal scattered showers or storms may occur to our east, or better yet across far southeastern Oklahoma Saturday evening. These chances are relatively small, but not zero. Now back to the regularly scheduled heat and humidity.

Our friends at the National Weather Service will issue a heat advisory for a large area today and possibly for portions of southern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. Dew points in the mid-70s may drop slightly later today, but the role of evapo-transpiration will also pump moisture into the boundary layer keeping things quite tropical across our area. The combination of humidity and the temps into the mid or even upper 90s will push heat index values from 105 to 112 today. And now for the slightly better news.

A cold front will arrive across northern Oklahoma Saturday around midday to early afternoon and will bring some reduction in temps and humidity by Sunday and Monday with highs dropping Sunday into the upper 80s. Daytime highs Saturday are still expected to be warm with highs ranging from the mid to upper 90s from north to south along with THI values across southeastern Oklahoma in the 105 to 110 range. Our dews won’t drop until late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday into early next week will be less humid with lower dews likely to remain before increasing again by the middle of next week.

A mid-level ridge of high pressure will be centered across the western areas of Texas this weekend into early next week allowing another sharp northwest flow to brush Oklahoma Monday and Tuesday before the ridge centers up across our closer to our area for the remainder of next week. A small complex of storms may brush our area Monday night into Tuesday morning before the ridge expands and shuts down the precip chances for the remainder of next week. Temps are expected to slowly climb with highs back into the mid and upper 90s by the middle to the end of next week.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion.