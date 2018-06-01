Overnight Search Leads To Drug Bust In Cherokee County, Kansas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Overnight Search Leads To Drug Bust In Cherokee County, Kansas

Posted: Updated:
Mug shot of Jeremey Manders. Mug shot of Jeremey Manders.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kansas -

A Cherokee County man is in jail after law enforcement executed a search warrant on his Crestline home late Thursday night.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Jeremy David Manders after a search warrant led to the discovery of several stolen items, drugs, and other illegal items at his home.

Among the items found at Manders' home was a Cargo Trailer stolen out of Jasper County, Missouri, a flatbed car-hauler stolen out of Miami, Oklahoma, methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia consistent with the unlawful distribution of narcotics, a firearm, over $24,000.00 in cash and a pit bull, which is prohibited in Cherokee County.  

Deputies were led to Manders' home while investigating a suspicious vehicle report around 10:30 Thursday night. Deputies eventually found the car abandoned in the road in front of Manders' home. 

While trying to contact someone inside the home, deputies discovered a Harley Davidson which had been reported stolen in Carter County last month. This is when deputies secured the property and obtained the search warrant.

Manders' is in the Cherokee County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $28,000.00 bond on allegations of Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Felony and Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia, Three Felony Counts of Possessing Stolen Property, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Keeping a Prohibited Animal.

“Based on information our office gathered in a previous case, we have been investigating Manders’ suspected involvement in illegal activity for the past couple of months,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

“The way things fell together last night is a great example of how one thing, such as a concerned citizen reporting a suspicious vehicle, can lead to another. In this instance, deputies were able to locate the vehicle, ultimately leading to the issuance of a search warrant, allowing us to recover stolen property and seizing drugs before they could be distributed throughout our community,” continued Sheriff Groves.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.