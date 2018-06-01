Overnight Search Leads To Drug Bust In Cherokee County, Kansas

A Cherokee County man is in jail after law enforcement executed a search warrant on his Crestline home late Thursday night.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Jeremy David Manders after a search warrant led to the discovery of several stolen items, drugs, and other illegal items at his home.

Among the items found at Manders' home was a Cargo Trailer stolen out of Jasper County, Missouri, a flatbed car-hauler stolen out of Miami, Oklahoma, methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia consistent with the unlawful distribution of narcotics, a firearm, over $24,000.00 in cash and a pit bull, which is prohibited in Cherokee County.

Deputies were led to Manders' home while investigating a suspicious vehicle report around 10:30 Thursday night. Deputies eventually found the car abandoned in the road in front of Manders' home.

While trying to contact someone inside the home, deputies discovered a Harley Davidson which had been reported stolen in Carter County last month. This is when deputies secured the property and obtained the search warrant.

Manders' is in the Cherokee County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $28,000.00 bond on allegations of Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Felony and Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia, Three Felony Counts of Possessing Stolen Property, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Keeping a Prohibited Animal.

“Based on information our office gathered in a previous case, we have been investigating Manders’ suspected involvement in illegal activity for the past couple of months,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

“The way things fell together last night is a great example of how one thing, such as a concerned citizen reporting a suspicious vehicle, can lead to another. In this instance, deputies were able to locate the vehicle, ultimately leading to the issuance of a search warrant, allowing us to recover stolen property and seizing drugs before they could be distributed throughout our community,” continued Sheriff Groves.