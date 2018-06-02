Arrest Warrants Issued For 2 Suspects In Car Chase, Shooting That Injured Bystander

Tulsa police say arrest warrants have been issued for two men suspected for a shooting that left a bystander injured.

Officers say that Quayshon King and Leran Pittman got into a “disturbance” at Colonial Park Apartments on East 21st Street.

The two men, both ex-convicts prohibited from carrying firearms, allegedly met to discuss their disagreements with each other.

The discussion allegedly led to a shooting, a car chase and crash, and another exchange of gunfire.

5/29/2018 Related Story: TPD Looking For Suspects After Shots Fired Before, After Crash

Police say it’s unclear who was the first to shoot, but surveillance video caught the end of their car chase, which clearly shows the Yukon driven by Pittman ramming the sedan driven by King.

According to police, the two shot at each other after getting out of their vehicles.

At some point during the shooting, officers say a person was shot while on the landing in front of her apartment. Police say she eventually sought treatment at a hospital.

Police say the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for King and Pittman.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of King and Pittman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918)596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at (918)798-8477, or e-mail homicide@cityoftulsa.org.