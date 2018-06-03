Sapulpa Church Rebuilding After Roof Collapse

A Sapulpa church is preparing to rebuild after the roof collapsed about a month ago.

The roof here at Calvary Baptist Church collapsed right into the sanctuary, so Sunday services are in another part of the church, while they hope for restoration to start soon.

The Calvary Baptist Church is 100 years old, the sanctuary was added on 14 years ago but now it’s a total loss.

Since the roof collapsed in early May, rain has poured down several times, making the damage even worse.

Pastor Scott Gordon is determined to rebuild while facing a big challenge. He says insurance won't cover the damage. Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief will help tear down what can't be saved. Gordon says rebuilding will cost about $800 thousand dollars.

"The message is letting them know that God will make a way." Said Gordon.

Gordon's mom, Johnnie, knows her son will do whatever it takes to get the congregation a new space to worship.

"I got faith in Jesus. And I also have faith in him that he's going to do everything in his power, humanly, to make sure that the sanctuary is rebuilt."

As church members began service they said they are thankful for their old sanctuary. It's a space for them to gather together despite losing part of the building.

"We want to just thank God for his grace. The devil didn't do it all. We still got a church home." Said member Karen Hall.

The Oklahoma Baptist Association says it will make a donation and help with fundraising. If you would like to help the church rebuild, you can visit their website.