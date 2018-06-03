Sapulpa Church Rebuilding After Roof Collapse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sapulpa Church Rebuilding After Roof Collapse

Posted: Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

A Sapulpa church is preparing to rebuild after the roof collapsed about a month ago.

The roof here at Calvary Baptist Church collapsed right into the sanctuary, so Sunday services are in another part of the church, while they hope for restoration to start soon.

The Calvary Baptist Church is 100 years old, the sanctuary was added on 14 years ago but now it’s a total loss.

Since the roof collapsed in early May, rain has poured down several times, making the damage even worse.

Pastor Scott Gordon is determined to rebuild while facing a big challenge. He says insurance won't cover the damage. Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief will help tear down what can't be saved. Gordon says rebuilding will cost about $800 thousand dollars.

"The message is letting them know that God will make a way." Said Gordon.

Gordon's mom, Johnnie, knows her son will do whatever it takes to get the congregation a new space to worship.

"I got faith in Jesus. And I also have faith in him that he's going to do everything in his power, humanly, to make sure that the sanctuary is rebuilt."

As church members began service they said they are thankful for their old sanctuary. It's a space for them to gather together despite losing part of the building.

"We want to just thank God for his grace. The devil didn't do it all. We still got a church home." Said member Karen Hall.

The Oklahoma Baptist Association says it will make a donation and help with fundraising. If you would like to help the church rebuild, you can visit their website.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.