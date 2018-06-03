Family Photos And Clothes Stolen From Storage Unit, Says Haskell - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Family Photos And Clothes Stolen From Storage Unit, Says Haskell Woman

HASKELL, Oklahoma -

A Green Country woman is without many special family mementos after she says someone stole them from her storage unit.

Nina Welch says she came here to visit R&H Rental last Thursday, and everything she had inside her storage unit was gone. 

From family photos to clothes, to her late husband’s belongings, Welch says the thief took everything. When she noticed her things were missing she says she spoke to Haskell police but hasn’t heard anything since. 

Welch says her husband died from a stroke two years ago, and the things that were taken are irreplaceable. She says those items aren’t worth much to anyone else, but they are worth everything to her and her family.

“Whoever done it is pretty low down, stealing dead people’s stuff,” said Nina

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call Haskell Police at 918-482-3933

